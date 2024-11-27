Man Killed In 4-Car Crash, Snarling Traffic On Merritt Parkway In New Canaan

The crash happened in Fairfield County on Tuesday, Nov. 26 just after 3 p.m., when four vehicles became involved in an incident on the northbound Merritt Parkway (Route 15) in New Canaan just before Exit 37, Connecticut State Police announced on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

According to authorities, the incident began when a 2015 Lexus 350 RC struck a 2020 Kia Forte in the right lane that had been slowing down. The Kia then hit the 2015 Ford F-150 pickup it had been traveling behind in the right lane as well as a 2017 GMC Sierra that had been traveling next to the Ford in the left lane.

The driver of the Lexus, 85-year-old Frank Brantner of St. Petersburg, Florida, was found unresponsive at the crash scene and was rushed to Norwalk Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His family has been notified, police said.

Meanwhile, the drivers of the Ford F-150 and the GMC Sierra were not injured, and the driver of the Kia Forte reported minor injuries and was also taken to Norwalk Hospital for evaluation.

The crash is now under investigation.

Anyone who saw it is asked to contact Trooper Nicanor Cardenas at 203-696-2500 or by email at nicanor.cardenas@ct.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

