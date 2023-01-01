New Year Of Bobcat Sightings Starts In New Canaan: Here's What To Do If You Spot One, DEEP Says

The bobcat population, which was dwindling in the Northeast decades ago, now is very vibrant, with regular sightings being reported.

One of the latest came on New Year's Day in New Canaan.

The critter was on full display, showing off its distinct ears, and a rather feisty demeanor after being spotted in the backyard of a residence in town.

As shown in the photos above, after then stretching its leg, the cat quickly plans an exit strategy.

Generally, bobcats are about twice the size of an ordinary house cat, stand about 2 feet tall and weigh between 20 and 30 pounds.

According to the Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection (DEEP), "bobcats prey on cottontail rabbits, woodchucks, squirrels, chipmunks, mice, voles, white-tailed deer, birds, and, to a much lesser extent, insects and reptiles. Bobcats, on occasion, may also prey on unsupervised domestic animals, including small livestock and poultry."

The Connecticut DEEP encourages residents to report sighting by filling out this online submission form.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Canaan and receive free news updates.