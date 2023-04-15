Former New Canaan Resident Paul Simon Announces First Album Of New Music In 7 Years

Paul Simon fans rejoice.

The 81-year-old singer who sold his Fairfield County home last year is releasing his first album of new music in seven years.

The acclaimed singer-songwriter, who has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, announced "Seven Psalms" will be released on May 19. Simon made the announcement on YouTube accompanied by a trailer.

Simon, who has written classic songs like "Bridge Over Troubled Water" and "Diamonds on the Soles Of Her Shoes" said the acoustic album came to him in a dream in Jan. 2019. He said words would come to him in the middle of the night and he would write them down and put them together.

"I like to work and then discover," Simon said in the trailer. "It's really interesting. I'm trying all the time to move things that put you in a dream. If you're willing to fall into a dream space, you're willing to let your judgment down. This is a journey for me to complete."

"Seven Psalms" features a duet with Simon and his wife, singer Edie Brickell and is intended to be listened to as one continuous piece. A documentary about Simon, "In Restless Dreams", directed by Alex Gibney, is also in the works.

Simon and Brickell sold their Fairfield County property, located in New Canaan, for $10.8 million on Friday, July 1, 2022, according to listing records, Mansion Global reported.

