Best Pizza Shop: New Canaan Eatery Serves Up Both NY, Detroit-Style Pies

Pizza lovers in the area can find their favorite type of pizza, meaning New York or Detroit, at a new restaurant that's hitting quality and yumminess out of the park.

Named aptly as the Best Pizza Shop in New Canaan, the newish (they opened in December 2022), is a fan favorite with online reviewers and foodies alike.

And if the lines of customers or busy phones tell you anything you know you made the right choice for your meal, in both the quality of food and the friendly and efficient service.

Owned by John Parlatore, who owned several restaurants in the Queens area before migrating to Connecticut during the pandemic, the restaurant also features burgers -- for those who incredibly aren't pizza lovers -- fresh pasta dishes, sandwiches, salads, and a whole host of other goodies. And to top it off, the bread is all house-made.

By far the favorite order at the restaurant is the Detroit-style pizza, said manager Andrew Silva.

Deep-dish with a caramelized cheese crust and stacked with anything your heart desires, the Detroit pies fly out the door and to the tables daily, Silva said.

That's not to say the New York-style pizza isn't good, the eatery just happens to be most known for the Detroit-style pies.

Online reviewers point to the Detroit-style “The Girl King," which includes tomato sauce, a cheese blend, garlic, honey siracha, purple onion, and pepperoni.

But there are too many good choices to name, you'll have to visit and decide for yourself.

Another top online favorite is believe it or not the chicken tenders which are homemade from chicken cutlets and deep-fried.

The inside of the restaurant is great for get-togethers and for families complete with TVs, exposed brick, and a fireplace, plus a nice outdoor seating area that will soon be ready for Spring and Summer seasons.

Currently, the restaurant serves beer and wine, but by Summer they will be offering cocktails as well, Silva said.

Service is rated highly and the atmosphere is laid-back.

You'll have to check out the Best Pizza Shop for yourself and decide.

The restaurant is located at 62 Main St. in New Canaan. Call 203-594-1857 for delivery, or order online by clicking here.

