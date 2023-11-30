Woman Released By Hamas After Being Held Hostage Has Waterford Ties

Liat Beinin, age 49, was released on Wednesday, Nov. 29, the second American citizen to be released after being kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz during the Saturday, Oct. 7 terrorist attacks in Israel.

She has family in New London County, according to Rep. Joe Courtney (D) of Connecticut's Second District,

Liat, who is a dual US-Israeli citizen, hid in a saferoom until being captured by the terrorists on that fateful day. Her family lives in Waterford and are active members of eastern Connecticut’s Jewish community.

Her husband, Aviv Atzili, was also kidnapped and is still being held hostage.

Jerry Fischer of Waterford, the former executive director of the Jewish Federation of Eastern Connecticut told Courtney his Beinin family from Israel spent five days in Connecticut in August.

“My Beinin family from Israel spent five days in eastern Connecticut with us this August. We grew very close to them as they walked with us in Harkness Park, dined with us, and shared birthdays with us over lobster in Noank, Fischer said.

"As soon as we heard of their capture we reached out to our Congressman, Joe Courtney and he did everything possible to keep Liat and Aviv’s capture high on the agenda of the State Department and the US Embassy in Jerusalem. We cannot thank him and his staff enough for their dedication and diligence in the efforts to free the hostages.”

“After several weeks in captivity, it is a relief to see Liat Beinin back in safe hands," Courtney said in a press release. "I applaud President Biden and his Administration for their steadfast commitment to brokering the deal that made Liat’s release possible.

"While this is surely joyous news to her loved ones in eastern Connecticut, whom my office connected with the US State Department, we will continue assisting the family with locating and returning her husband Aviv Atzili who was also kidnapped. I am wishing Liat and her family comfort as they reunite and join them in praying for Aviv’s safety," Courtney added.

Liat worked as a tour guide at the World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem.

The Center said on Facebook: "We are relieved that our friend and Yad Vashem guide Liat Beinin Atzili has returned after 53 days in Hamas captivity.

"We hope and pray that her husband Aviv, our friend Alex Dancyg, and the rest of the hostages held by Hamas will return soon."

Efforts to reach Liat's family in Waterford were unsuccessful.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New London and receive free news updates.