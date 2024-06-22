Woman Found Bleeding, Unresponsive In New London Parking Lot

The incident occurred in New London County around 10:45 p.m., Friday, June 21, in the parking lot of 48 Ocean Ave., New London.

Capt. Matthew Galante of the New London Police said police and fire officials responded to the parking lot after receiving word of an injured woman.

Officers on the scene said the woman was bleeding and unresponsive, Galante said.

The victim was transported to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London with life-threatening injuries and was later transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for further treatment. Galante said she is currently listed in critical condition.

An investigation into the cause of the victim's injuries is active and ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department Detective Bureau at 860-447-1481, or anonymous information can be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

