Woman Caught With Narcotics In Car Door Handle After Driving Erratically In Lisbon: Police

The arrest resulted from an incident that happened on Thursday, July 6 just before 4:30 p.m., when a state trooper stationed on River Road in Lisbon saw a car failing to maintain its lane while driving north, according to state police.

The trooper then pulled the vehicle over on School Street in Griswold and saw several indicators of criminal activity happening on the car's passenger side, police said.

After this, the trooper then asked the driver, 33-year-old Plainfield resident Adrienne Galipeau, to step out of the car and soon found a bag of an illegal substance in the door handle of the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle then resulted in the trooper finding 15.2 grams of the substance, which was all packaged, according to authorities.

Galipeau was then arrested without incident and taken to police headquarters, where she was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

She was later released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and was scheduled to appear in Norwich Superior Court on Thursday, July 27.

