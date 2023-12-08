The Tesla Electric Vehicle Showroom, located in New London County had a soft opening this week at the Shops at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, said Cody Chapman, director of Public Relations for the casino.

During the opening, sales and demo drives have been available to guests. The grand opening of the showroom is slated for Monday, Dec. 18, Chapman said.

"The Tesla EV Showroom + Sales & Delivery Center arriving at Mohegan Sun is the first-of-its-kind in Connecticut, as Mohegan is a sovereign nation with its own laws and governing services," Chapman added.

Tesla had not been able to open in the state because it sells directly to customers, not through a dealer which is required under Connecticut law.

The showroom is open seven days a week and test drives are available on the resort property.

The Mohegan Sun is located at 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.

