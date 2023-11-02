Stonington Woman Admits Trafficking Crystal Meth: Also Caught With Cocaine, Pills, Feds Say

New London County resident Jill Mulligan of North Stonington, age 43, pleaded guilty to methamphetamine possession charges on Wednesday, Nov. 1, the US Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut announced.

According to federal officials, in April and May 2023, the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Northern Connecticut Gang Task Force made three controlled purchases of crystal meth from Mulligan. After this, a court-authorized search of Mulligan's home on Thursday, May 4 resulted in the discovery of around 390 grams of crystal meth as well as quantities of crack cocaine, LSD, and prescription pills.

After the search, Mulligan was arrested. She pleaded guilty to a charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, officials said.

When she is sentenced on Wednesday, Jan. 24, Mulligan faces a maximum prison term of 20 years. She is now released on a $100,000 bond until then.

