‘Record-Breaking’ Fourth Show Added For Comedian Matt Rife At Mohegan Sun

In a Facebook post Thursday, June 8, Mohegan Sun Area, located in Uncasville in New London County, announced it was adding a “record-breaking FOURTH show” for Rife’s “ProbleMATTic World Tour.”

The 27-year-old comic, who has amassed nearly 18 million followers on TikTok and Instagram, is now set to perform in Connecticut from Thursday, Feb. 22 through Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024.

Rife announced the tour Monday, June 5, in a TikTok video featuring fellow celebs Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. In the video, Kutcher plays a genie who grants Rife his wish of embarking on a world tour.

A native of Columbus, Ohio, Rife first rose to fame on MTV’s sketch comedy and improv game show “Wild ‘N Out.” He has since appeared on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Fresh Off the Boat.

He has already released two comedy specials with 2021’s “Only Fans” and this year’s “Matthew Steven Rife.”

Rife’s “ProbleMATTic” tour kicks off July 23, 2023 in Spokane, Washington, and will feature over 100 shows in North America, Europe, and Australia.

General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 9, on Rife’s website.

