Update: ID Released For Groton Girl Found Dead In New London Home

Police in Connecticut have released the identity of a teenager found dead inside a home along with two others suffering from stab wounds.

New London County resident Dnazi Uzzle, age 17, of Groton, was found around 3:10 a.m., Saturday, April 15 by New London Police who responded to a residence in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Buchanan Road for a report of an unresponsive female, said Capt. Matthew Galante, of the New London Police.

When officers and emergency personnel arrived on the scene, they found Uzzle and transported her to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London, where she was pronounced dead, Galante said.

Police also located two other people identified as Erica Cherry, age 40, and Nshon Cherry, age 19, both from New London. Both suffered non-life-threatening stab wounds, Galante said.

Galante said the Medical Examiner's Office has not determined a manner and cause of death for Uzzle as of Monday, April 17.

The investigation is still active and ongoing. New London Police are being assisted by the state police and local prosecutors, Galante said.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department Detective Division at 860-447-1481 or anonymous information may be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

