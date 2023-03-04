Unknown Man Steals $700 In Coffee Makers From Target In Waterford, Still On Loose

Police are searching for a suspect who seems to really enjoy his coffee.

Authorities in New London County are looking for a man who stole three coffee makers worth $699.97 from the Target in Waterford located at 900 Hartford Turnpike (Route 85) on Saturday, Jan. 28, Waterford Police announced on Friday, March 3.

The department released surveillance footage of the man and his vehicle, which was seen leaving the store's parking lot. In the footage, the suspect, a Black man, is shown wearing a black jacket and black mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call or email Officer Genung with Waterford PD at 860-442-9451 ext. 2264 or at ngenung@waterfordct.org and refer to case #2023-00163.

