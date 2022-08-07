Trio Apprehended After Larceny At North Stonington Hotel, Police Pursuit, Authorities Say

Three men were apprehended following a police pursuit after troopers received a report of a larceny at a Connecticut hotel.

Troopers in New London County responded to a report of a disturbance involving a firearm at the Bellissimo Grande Hotel, located at 411 Norwich-Westerly Road in North Stonington, at about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, according to Connecticut State Police.

The complainant said three men took items from one or more vehicles on the property, and one of the men displayed a firearm in a threatening manner when the complainant approached him, police said.

Authorities said the men left the area in a Jeep Wrangler.

A trooper saw the Jeep traveling on Norwich-Westerly Road and tried to pull the vehicle over, according to the report.

The driver engaged troopers in a pursuit, and Montville and Ledyard Police departments provided assistance, police said.

State Police said a Montville officer deployed Stop Sticks near Route 2A and Route 12 in Preston, and the Jeep came to a stop in the area of Norwich State Hospital property.

Two of the three occupants of the Jeep ran away, and they were quickly apprehended, police said.

Authorities said a firearm with an obliterated serial number was recovered by police.

State Police said Noel Dejesus, age 22, of Manchester, was charged with:

First-degree robbery

First-degree threatening

Interfering with an officer

Second-degree breach of peace

Sixth-degree larceny

Alteration of a firearm identification

Carrying pistol without permit

Third-degree criminal trespass

Police said Dionte Barker, age 19, of Norwich, was charged with:

Interfering with an officer

Sixth-degree larceny

Third-degree criminal trespass

Engaging police in pursuit

Evading responsibility

Reckless driving

Penalty for illegal possession

Police reported that 22-year-old, Ishmael Fussell, of Norwich, was charged with sixth-degree larceny and third-degree criminal trespass.

All three men are set to appear in court on Aug. 8, authorities said.

