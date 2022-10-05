Contact Us
Tractor-Trailer Fire Causes Delays On I-95 In East Lyme, Police Report

Nicole Valinote
Connecticut State Police said a tractor-trailer fire caused delays in East Lyme. Photo Credit: Facebook/Connecticut State Police - Troop E Montville

Authorities reported heavy delays on I-95 in Connecticut due to a tractor-trailer fire.

The tractor-trailer fire happened in New London County on the northbound highway near Exit 73 in East Lyme, Connecticut State Police reported at about 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 10.

In the announcement, police advised motorists to seek an alternate route and expect heavy delays in the area.

No further details about the incident were reported. 

No further details about the incident were reported.