Silver Alert Issued For Missing 15-Year-Old From Bozrah

Connecticut State Police just issued a Silver Alert for a missing 15-year-old boy.

New London County resident Marcus Gibson, of the Town of Bozrah, was reported missing on Wednesday, Aug. 3, police said.

He is described as being 5 feet tall and 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, authorities said.

Police said Marcus was last seen wearing dark-colored shorts and riding a gray bicycle.

Authorities asked anyone with information about Marcus' whereabouts to call State Police at 860-465-5400.

