Contact Us
New London Daily Voice serves Colchester, East Lyme, Griswold, Groton, Ledyard, Montville, Stonington & Waterford
Return to your home site

Menu

New London Daily Voice serves Colchester, East Lyme, Griswold, Groton, Ledyard, Montville, Stonington & Waterford

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Clinton, Cromwell, East Haddam, East Hampton, Old Saybrook & Portland
  • Tolland
    serves Bolton, Coventry, Ellington, Hebron, Mansfield, Somers, Stafford, Tolland & Vernon
  • Windham
    serves Brooklyn, Killingly, Plainfield, Putnam, Thompson, Windham & Woodstock
Breaking News: Steamy Stretch Will Be Followed By Round Of Storms, Arrival Of Unsettled Weather Pattern
Police & Fire

Silver Alert Issued For Missing 15-Year-Old From Bozrah

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Marcus Gibson
Marcus Gibson Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

Connecticut State Police just issued a Silver Alert for a missing 15-year-old boy.

New London County resident Marcus Gibson, of the Town of Bozrah, was reported missing on Wednesday, Aug. 3, police said.

He is described as being 5 feet tall and 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, authorities said. 

Police said Marcus was last seen wearing dark-colored shorts and riding a gray bicycle.

Authorities asked anyone with information about Marcus' whereabouts to call State Police at 860-465-5400.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.