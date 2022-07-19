Police Search For Suspect In Preston Gas Station Robbery

Investigators are searching for a suspect who is accused of robbing a Connecticut gas station at gunpoint.

Troopers in New London County responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Best Way/Citgo gas station, located at 37 Norwich-Westerly Road in Preston, at about 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, according to Connecticut State Police.

Investigators determined that a suspect walked into the store, displayed a handgun, and demanded money from the store clerk, police said.

After about a minute, he ran away from the scene, and he was last seen running east on Norwich-Westerly Road, authorities said.

Police asked anyone who recognizes the individual in the surveillance images provided to contact Detective Justin Clachrie at 860-848-6532.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.