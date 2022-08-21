Officials Identify 2 Men Killed In Stonington Boat Accident

Officials have identified two men who were killed in a boat accident in Connecticut.

Authorities responded to a report of a boat accident in New London County on Saturday, Aug. 20, and found a center console adrift off the Stonington shoreline, a Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) spokesperson said.

Two men, identified as 54-year-old David Motherway, of Stonington, and 52-year-old Brian Collie, of Littleton, Colorado, were pronounced dead at the scene, the DEEP spokesperson reported.

Authorities determined that Motherway was the owner of the boat that had collided with a break wall in Stonington at some point during the evening of Friday, Aug. 19, officials said.

Officials said Connecticut Environmental Conservation (Encon) Police, Stonington Police Department, Stonington Fire Department, and the United States Coast Guard all responded to the scene.

DEEP asked anyone with information about the crash to call Connecticut Encon Police at 860-424- 3333.

