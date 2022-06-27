Norwich Man Accused Of Operating Drug Factory After Fentanyl, Meth Found In Vehicle, Police Say

A Connecticut man is facing felony charges after police said he was found in possession of drugs, including fentanyl, mushrooms, and methamphetamine.
Troopers responded in New London County to a report of a suspicious person and vehicle in the parking lot of Ulta on River Road in Lisbon at about 4:10 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, according to Connecticut State Police.
Authorities made contact with 42-year-old Michael Bienvenu, of Norwich, and saw narcotics within the passenger compartment of the vehicle, police said.
State Police reported that a search of the vehicle revealed the following:
- About seven grams of methamphetamine
- Seven grams of psychedelic mushrooms
- Four-point-two grams of purple fentanyl
- Two vials of steroids
- 50 Hydrochloride (10 mg) pills
- 22 packages of suboxone
- Packaging material
- Scales
- $260 in cash
Police said Bienvenu was arrested and held on a $100,000 cash or surety bond for charges of:
- Operating a drug factory
- Six counts of possession of narcotics with intent to sell
- Six counts of possession of narcotics
- Improper storage of narcotics
He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday, June 27, police said.
