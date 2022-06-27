Norwich Man Accused Of Operating Drug Factory After Fentanyl, Meth Found In Vehicle, Police Say

A Connecticut man is facing felony charges after police said he was found in possession of drugs, including fentanyl, mushrooms, and methamphetamine.

Troopers responded in New London County to a report of a suspicious person and vehicle in the parking lot of Ulta on River Road in Lisbon at about 4:10 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, according to Connecticut State Police.

Authorities made contact with 42-year-old Michael Bienvenu, of Norwich, and saw narcotics within the passenger compartment of the vehicle, police said.

State Police reported that a search of the vehicle revealed the following:

About seven grams of methamphetamine

Seven grams of psychedelic mushrooms

Four-point-two grams of purple fentanyl

Two vials of steroids

50 Hydrochloride (10 mg) pills

22 packages of suboxone

Packaging material

Scales

$260 in cash

Police said Bienvenu was arrested and held on a $100,000 cash or surety bond for charges of:

Operating a drug factory

Six counts of possession of narcotics with intent to sell

Six counts of possession of narcotics

Improper storage of narcotics

He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday, June 27, police said.

