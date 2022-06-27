Contact Us
New London Daily Voice serves Colchester, East Lyme, Griswold, Groton, Ledyard, Montville, Stonington & Waterford
New London Daily Voice serves Colchester, East Lyme, Griswold, Groton, Ledyard, Montville, Stonington & Waterford

  • Middlesex
    serves Clinton, Cromwell, East Haddam, East Hampton, Old Saybrook & Portland
  • Tolland
    serves Bolton, Coventry, Ellington, Hebron, Mansfield, Somers, Stafford, Tolland & Vernon
  • Windham
    serves Brooklyn, Killingly, Plainfield, Putnam, Thompson, Windham & Woodstock
Breaking News: CT State Police Seek Witnesses In Fatal Crash That Killed 52-Year-Old Man
Norwich Man Accused Of Operating Drug Factory After Fentanyl, Meth Found In Vehicle, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Michael Bienvenu
Michael Bienvenu Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

A Connecticut man is facing felony charges after police said he was found in possession of drugs, including fentanyl, mushrooms, and methamphetamine.

Troopers responded in New London County to a report of a suspicious person and vehicle in the parking lot of Ulta on River Road in Lisbon at about 4:10 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, according to Connecticut State Police.

Authorities made contact with 42-year-old Michael Bienvenu, of Norwich, and saw narcotics within the passenger compartment of the vehicle, police said.

State Police reported that a search of the vehicle revealed the following:

  • About seven grams of methamphetamine
  • Seven grams of psychedelic mushrooms
  • Four-point-two grams of purple fentanyl
  • Two vials of steroids
  • 50 Hydrochloride (10 mg) pills
  • 22 packages of suboxone
  • Packaging material
  • Scales 
  • $260 in cash

Police said Bienvenu was arrested and held on a $100,000 cash or surety bond for charges of:

  • Operating a drug factory
  • Six counts of possession of narcotics with intent to sell
  • Six counts of possession of narcotics
  • Improper storage of narcotics

He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday, June 27, police said.

