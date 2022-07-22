New London Man Kills Wife, Ignites Fire At Home With Baby Inside, Police Say

The husband of a woman who was found dead inside a Connecticut home that had burned has been arrested for her murder.

George Dodson, age 23, of New London, was arrested on Wednesday, July 20, and charged with murder, said Capt. Matthew Galante, of the New London Police.

The fire at the Sherman Street home was reported around 10:30 p.m., Wednesday, Galante said.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and quickly began working to extinguish the working fire. Inside of the residence, fire personnel located a 23-year-old female victim, identified as Shelby Dodson, and a one-year-old boy victim, Galante said.

Shelby Dodson was suffering from life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene, he added.

The baby was rescued from the residence, and transported to Lawerence + Memorial Hospital for treatment and was later transferred to Yale New Haven Hospital for further treatment, the captain said.

George Dodson was found in the rear yard suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, he added.

While in the backyard yard, George Dodson admitted to a paramedic and police that he killed his wife with a hammer and then set the house on fire, even though he knew the baby was upstairs, according to an arrest report obtained by Fox 61.

The report also revealed George Dodson said he killed his wife due to jealousy and that she had found another man she loved, Fox 61 reported.

The report also said George Dodson told officers he set the fire to try and kill the baby rather than use the hammer or a knife to kill him, the arrest report said.

On Friday, July 22, Galante said the baby was in stable condition.

George Dodson was charged with:

Murder

Criminal attempt/murder

Criminal attempt/arson murder

Arson

Risk of injury to a minor

Tampering with evidence

Reckless endangerment

Cruelty to animals

He is being held on a $3 million bail.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department’s detective bureau at 860-447-1481.

To read the entire Fox 61 story, click here.

