Man Killed In Stonington Hit-Run Crash

A Connecticut bicyclist was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver.

The crash took place in New London County around 10:45 p.m., Monday, March 6 in the village of Pawcatuck in Stonington.

Stonington Police responded to a report of a motor vehicle versus a cyclist accident in the area of 210 South Broad St.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that a cyclist, identified as Gary F. Piver, age 69, of Stonington, had been struck by a vehicle traveling west on South Broad Street and had left the scene, said Stonington Deputy Chief Todd Olson.

Piver would have turned 70 on Tuesday, March 7.

The vehicle is described as a dark grey Toyota SUV, Olson said.

Westerly Ambulance transported the male cyclist to Westerly Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Stonington Police at 860-599-4411.

