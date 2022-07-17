Ledyard Man Accused Of Driving Under Influence In Wrong-Way Lisbon Crash

A 21-year-old man was charged after authorities said he drove the wrong way on a highway in Connecticut and struck another vehicle.

Troopers responded to a report of a wrong-way driver in the area of I-395 northbound in Lisbon at about 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, July 17, Connecticut State Police reported.

Troopers found a Dodge Ram parked the wrong way near Exit 19 and determined that the Dodge had been involved in a crash on the highway in Griswold with a Toyota Tundra CrewMax before leaving the scene of the crash, authorities reported.

No injuries were reported in the crash, police said.

Authorities believed the driver of the Dodge, identified as Nathan Tomlin, of Ledyard, was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, police said.

He was given field sobriety tests, which he did not perform to standard, authorities said.

Police said Tomlin was arrested and charged with:

Operating under the influence of drugs/alcohol

Driving the wrong way on a divided highway

Evading responsibilities

He was issued a $1,000 non-surety bond and a court date of Tuesday, July 26, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.