Large Tree Falls On New London Home, Displacing 10 Residents

Ten Connecticut residents were able to escape injury after a large tree fell on their home.

The incident took place in New London County around 6:45 a.m., Wednesday, April 5, at 55-57 Jay St., in New London.

According to the New London Fire Department Battalion Chief Mark Waters, a large tree fell on the home, causing significant structural damage and the residence to be condemned.

Waters said there were a total of 10 people living in the house and no one was injured.

Eversource Gas and Electric divisions were called to the scene to disconnect electricity and natural gas from the building.

Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the 10 displaced occupants.

The adjacent commercial building at 49 Jay Street also sustained damage to the roof of the building, Waters said.

Firefighters assisted the occupants in removing personal items and securing the building.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New London and receive free news updates.