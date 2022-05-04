Contact Us
New London Daily Voice serves Colchester, East Lyme, Griswold, Groton, Ledyard, Montville, Stonington & Waterford
Return to your home site

Menu

New London Daily Voice serves Colchester, East Lyme, Griswold, Groton, Ledyard, Montville, Stonington & Waterford

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Clinton, Cromwell, East Haddam, East Hampton, Old Saybrook & Portland
  • Tolland
    serves Bolton, Coventry, Ellington, Hebron, Mansfield, Somers, Stafford, Tolland & Vernon
  • Windham
    serves Brooklyn, Killingly, Plainfield, Putnam, Thompson, Windham & Woodstock
Police & Fire

Driver Dies In Head-On, Two-Vehicle Crash In Colchester, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Middletown Road near Miles Standish Road in Colchester
Middletown Road near Miles Standish Road in Colchester Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating after a 51-year-old man died in a head-on, two-vehicle crash in Connecticut. 

The crash happened in the New London County town of Colchester on Middletown Road near Miles Standish Road at about 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, according to Connecticut State Police. 

An eastbound 2018 Subaru BRZ Premium struck a metal beam guide rail along the right shoulder and then crossed the eastbound travel lane and encroached into the westbound travel lane, police said.

The vehicle then collided with a 2022 Subaru Outback Premium that was traveling west, authorities reported.

State Police said the driver of the BRZ, identified as Robert Morse, of Jewett City, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Subaru Outback, a 61-year-old woman from East Haddam, was hospitalized for suspected non-life-threatening injuries, police said. 

Authorities asked any witnesses of the crash to call police at 860-465-5400.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.