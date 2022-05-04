Driver Dies In Head-On, Two-Vehicle Crash In Colchester, Police Say

Police are investigating after a 51-year-old man died in a head-on, two-vehicle crash in Connecticut.

The crash happened in the New London County town of Colchester on Middletown Road near Miles Standish Road at about 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, according to Connecticut State Police.

An eastbound 2018 Subaru BRZ Premium struck a metal beam guide rail along the right shoulder and then crossed the eastbound travel lane and encroached into the westbound travel lane, police said.

The vehicle then collided with a 2022 Subaru Outback Premium that was traveling west, authorities reported.

State Police said the driver of the BRZ, identified as Robert Morse, of Jewett City, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Subaru Outback, a 61-year-old woman from East Haddam, was hospitalized for suspected non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Authorities asked any witnesses of the crash to call police at 860-465-5400.

