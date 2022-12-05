21-Year-Old Woman Killed After Car Crashes Into Tree On I-95 Stretch In Stonington

A 21-year-old woman was killed and a man seriously injured after a Ford Focus left I-95 in Connecticut and struck a tree.

The crash took place in New London County around 1:15 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 4 in Stonington.

Connecticut State Police responded to the scene after receiving several 911 calls reporting that a person was walking on I-95 southbound in the area of Exit 91.

State police reported troopers discovered that there was a one-car motor vehicle crash off of the left side of the roadway, where a Focus struck the tree head-on.

Troopers learned that person, identified as Jason Dennis Connell, age 23, of Ashaway, Rhode Island, that was seen walking on the highway was the front-right passenger of the car, state police said.

Fire and medical personnel also responded to the scene.

The driver of the car, identified as Samantha Lynn Stone, also of Ashaway, Rhode Island, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Connell was transported to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in New London for treatment of serious injuries.

The crash is under investigation, and anyone with information can contact the State Police Troop E barracks at 860-848-6500.

