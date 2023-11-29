Officers Shoot Armed Man Inside New London Inn: Inspector General's Office Now Investigating

The investigation into the shooting, which happened in New London County on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 26, was announced by the Inspector General's Office on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

According to officials, on the day of the incident just before 2 p.m., shots were fired at the America's Best Value Inn located in New London at 380 Bayonet St. Responding New London Police officers were directed to room 259 inside the inn, where a witness told them that 42-year-old Christopher Nolan had entered the room and fired a round out the window at an unidentified person, authorities said.

Police were then told that Nolan, an African-American man, had fled to the Clarion Inn Hotel located next door. Officers soon began a room-by-room search of the building and eventually found Nolan in Room 221.

Once someone inside the room allowed police to enter, they found Nolan pressed against the window in an alleged attempt to escape arrest. Authorities also noticed that Nolan was allegedly holding a gun and when he turned toward police, Officers Joseph Not, Annie Agnew, and Seth Bolduc fired their weapons at him. Several of these gunshots struck Nolan and officers began giving him medical aid.

Police also recovered a revolver from the windowsill that Nolan had been standing next to, according to officials.

Nolan was later taken to Lawrence Memorial Hospital before he was transferred to Yale New Haven Hospital.

Body camera footage of the shooting was released by the Inspector General's Office depicting the moment when officers entered the room and fired rounds at Nolan as well as the discovery of the revolver on the windowsill.

The investigation into the shooting is now ongoing. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

