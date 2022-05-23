Contact Us
New London Daily Voice serves Colchester, East Lyme, Griswold, Groton, Ledyard, Montville, Stonington & Waterford
Teen Dies While Swimming At Uncas Pond In Lyme

Kathy Reakes
Uncas Pond where the teen drowned. Photo Credit: portal.ct.gov

A 16-year-old boy drowned while swimming with friends in a Connecticut pond.

The incident took place in New London County around 4:40 p.m., Saturday, May 21 in Lyme.

State Department of Environmental Conservation Police, along with State Police and the Lyme Fire Department responded to a report of a missing 16-year-old male last seen in the water at Uncas Pond off the beach in Nehantic State Forest, Lyme, said Will Healey, spokesman for DEEP. 

The teen was swimming with friends and at a certain point, went under the water, Healey said.

He was located by Lt. Bill O’Donnell, of the Middletown Fire Department, and brought to shore, where CPR was administered, officials said.

The teen was transported to Shoreline Clinic in Westbrook where he later died, Healey said.

The victim has not been identified pending notification of family members.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

