Man Accused Of Sexual Assault In Groton Extradited From Massachusetts

A man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Connecticut in 2021, has been captured.

Jonathan D. Tobey, age 38, of Yarmouth, Massachusetts, was extradited on Wednesday, June 22 for the incident which took place in New London County, in December 2021 in Groton.

An investigation into the complaint resulted in an arrest warrant being issued for Tobey, who was captured in Yarmouth on Friday, June 17, said Deputy Chief of Police Paul Gately, of the Groton Police.

Tobey was charged with two counts of sexual assault.

He is being held on a $500,000 bond pending his arraignment on Thursday, June 23, in New London.

Citizens with information regarding this incident or other criminal activity are encouraged to contact the Groton Town Police Department at 860-441-6712.

