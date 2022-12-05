Know Him? Groton Police Searching For Armed Robbery Suspect

Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who robbed a Connecticut convenience store at knifepoint.

The incident took place in New London County around 7:15 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Henny Penny at 1270 Gold Star Highway in Groton.

Groton Police said the man walked into the school, brandished a knife, and demanded money.

Once receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the man left and fled in a vehicle before police arrived, police said.

The suspect was described as a dark skin Hispanic male, with short black hair and black facial hair, wearing blue jeans and a blue colored T-shirt with white writing.

The getaway vehicle was reportedly driven by a woman and was described as a black four-door sedan, police added.

No one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Groton Town Police Department at 860-441-6712 or the Criminal Investigation Division at 860-441-6716.

