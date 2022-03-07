CT Woman Said She Cried 'Happy Tears' After Winning $100K Lottery Prize

A Connecticut woman said she cried "happy tears" when she realized she won a $100,000 lottery prize.

New London County resident Carol Ann Moran, of Old Lyme, won the prize when her favorite Cash5 numbers were drawn on Monday, Feb. 7, and she claimed the prize on Friday, Feb. 18, according to an announcement from Connecticut Lottery.

Moran said she has been playing the lottery for years.

She purchased her winning ticket at Coffee's Country Market in Old Lyme, the lottery said.

The retailer will also receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

