4 Kittens Found Abandoned In Freezing Cold, Waterford-East Lyme Animal Control Says

Four kittens were rescued in Connecticut after they were found abandoned behind a dumpster in the freezing cold.

Waterford-East Lyme Animal Control reported receiving the call on the night of Tuesday, Dec. 20, after kittens were found locked in a crate in New London County while it was 34 degrees outside.

Animal Control said the kittens did not have any food, water, or anything to help them stay warm.

"Luckily someone heard them crying and found them," Animal Control said.

The kittens are believed to be about 12 weeks old. Those interested in adopting them can stop by the shelter and fill out an application. The organization also urged people to donate clumping cat litter and dry kitten food.

Animal Control added that the kittens are doing well.

"Please don't abandon your animals, anywhere, at any time, for any reason, ever," the announcement reads. "Like, ever ever."

