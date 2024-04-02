The incident occurred in New London County on Monday, April 1 at the Walmart at 155 Waterford Parkway North in Waterford.

According to Chief Marc Balestracci, of the Waterford Police Department, the department responded after receiving 911 calls regarding the unresponsive man.

Emergency services workers responded and found the man dead, Balestracci said.

"Although the untimely death is under investigation, at this time there is no indication that this incident posed any threat to the public," the chief said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Avdevich at 860-442-9451, ext. 2247.

The man was not identified by police pending notification of family members.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New London and receive free news updates.