Overcast 48°

SHARE

Man Found Dead In Car In Waterford Walmart Parking Lot

A 30-year-old man was found dead in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Connecticut Walmart.

A 30-year-old CT man was found dead in a car in the parking lot of a Waterford Walmart.&nbsp;

A 30-year-old CT man was found dead in a car in the parking lot of a Waterford Walmart. 

 Photo Credit: Pixabay via diegoparra/Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The incident occurred in New London County on Monday, April 1 at the Walmart at 155 Waterford Parkway North in Waterford.

According to Chief Marc Balestracci, of the Waterford Police Department, the department responded after receiving 911 calls regarding the unresponsive man.

Emergency services workers responded and found the man dead, Balestracci said.

"Although the untimely death is under investigation, at this time there is no indication that this incident posed any threat to the public," the chief said. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Avdevich at 860-442-9451, ext. 2247.

The man was not identified by police pending notification of family members.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice New London and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE