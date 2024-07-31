Lisbon Woman Nabbed For Manslaughter Year To Day After Double-Fatal Crash

The collision occurred in New London County on Tuesday, July 31, 2023, in Norwich.

According to Connecticut State Police, Kristi Vincent of Lisbon turned herself in to police exactly a year after the crash on Wednesday, July 31.

An arrest affidavit says Vincent was driving a 2017 Nissan Rogue on I-395 South with two children when the crash occurred.

Vincent told police she did not see the construction zone as she was handing her child a bottle when she rear-ended a 2003 Nissan Sentra XE, which hit a 2015 Nissan Sentra S, the arrest report said.

The driver of the 2003 Nissan suffered a traumatic brain injury and died days later. The passenger died on the day of the crash, the warrant said.

Vincent was charged with:

Endangering highway worker

Reckless driving

Following too closely resulting in an accident- construction zone

Failure to slow down/move over for emergency vehicle

Distracted driving in construction zone

Manslaughter

Assault

Vincent was released from custody on a $50,000 court-set bond and is scheduled to appear at Norwich Superior Court on Thursday, Aug. 8.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New London and receive free news updates.