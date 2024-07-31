Overcast 76°

Lisbon Woman Nabbed For Manslaughter Year To Day After Double-Fatal Crash

A 23-year-old Connecticut woman has been charged with manslaughter and other charges in connection with a fatal crash that left two dead.

Kristi Vincent&nbsp;

Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police
Kathy Reakes
The collision occurred in New London County on Tuesday, July 31, 2023, in Norwich.

According to Connecticut State Police, Kristi Vincent of Lisbon turned herself in to police exactly a year after the crash on Wednesday, July 31.

An arrest affidavit says Vincent was driving a 2017 Nissan Rogue on I-395 South with two children when the crash occurred.

Vincent told police she did not see the construction zone as she was handing her child a bottle when she rear-ended a 2003 Nissan Sentra XE, which hit a 2015 Nissan Sentra S, the arrest report said.

The driver of the 2003 Nissan suffered a traumatic brain injury and died days later. The passenger died on the day of the crash, the warrant said.

Vincent was charged with:

  • Endangering highway worker
  • Reckless driving
  • Following too closely resulting in an accident- construction zone
  • Failure to slow down/move over for emergency vehicle
  • Distracted driving in construction zone
  • Manslaughter
  • Assault 

Vincent was released from custody on a $50,000 court-set bond and is scheduled to appear at Norwich Superior Court on Thursday, Aug. 8. 

