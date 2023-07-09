New London County Oil Tank Driver Nabbed For DUI At Six Times Legal Limit, Police Say

New London County resident Joshua William Blanchette, age 35, of Libson, was charged on Wednesday, July 5 after receiving a call from his employer that he was driving drunk, said the Connecticut State Police.

When troopers arrived where the employer had stopped the tanker truck in the area of 220 Old Hebron Road in Colchester, they ran Blanchette through field sobriety tests, which he failed, and determined that he was under the influence, police said.

Troopers said during processing, it was determined that Blanchette's blood alcohol level was six times over the legal limit for a commercial vehicle which is .04.

The oil tanker he was driving was carrying 2,200 gallons of fuel oil, officials said.

He was charged with operating a commercial vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol and reckless endangerment.

Blanchette was released on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, July 18.

