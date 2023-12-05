Know Them? Duo Steals Over $2K Worth Of Breast Pumps From Waterford Walmart

On Thursday, Nov. 30 at around 10:30 a.m. in New London County, the two suspects entered the Walmart store at 155 Parkway North in Waterford after leaving another Walmart location in Norwich.

The suspects then proceeded to grab five breast pumps valued at $2,055 and leave the store without trying to pay for them, police said.

The suspects left in a white SUV that was depicted in surveillance images released by the department on social media.

Anyone with information as to the suspects' identities is asked to email or call Waterford Police Officer Surdo at nsurdo@waterfordct.org or at 860-442-9451 ext. 2332.

