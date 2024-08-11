Kidnapper Calls Victim From Cheshire Prison Asking Her To Rescind Protective Order, Police Say

Thomas Ibbison, age 37, was arraigned in New London Superior Court on Wednesday, Aug. 7, on charges he violated a standing criminal protective order.

Connecticut State Police said Ibbison, who is serving a six-year sentence at the Cheshire Correctional Institution in Cheshire after pleaded guilty to kidnapping and witness tampering, called the victim on multiple occasions in April 2024.

The woman contacted police in June 2024 saying Ibbison had called her on two consecutive days and that he had asked her to drop the protective order put in place by a judge.

She also claimed to have received papers indicating Ibbison was seeking to have the protective order lifted or modified to allow in-person or video visits.

Detectives obtained a search warrant to seize audio recordings of the prison phone calls and confirmed that Ibbison had contacted the woman, thereby violating the protective order, police said. The calls were made using the PIN of another inmate at the same facility.

In one call, the woman said she would think about his request, but admitted she was afraid he would “just go nuts” when he got out of prison.

Ibbison admitted to detectives that he had requested paperwork from family court, but did not specify why, police said.

