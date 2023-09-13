Hurricane Lee Track Shift Poses Increased Threat For Northeast, Possible New England Landfall

The newest computer models show possible landfall in eastern Maine early Monday morning, Sept. 18. Previous models had the likely landfall being in Nova Scotia, near Halifax.

The effects of Lee will be felt for the first time in much of the East Coast beginning later in the day Wednesday morning, Sept. 13 when there will be threats for high surf and rip currents from New England through the mid-Atlantic states.

As of Wednesday morning, Lee is located about 475 miles south-southwest of Bermuda with winds holding steady at 115 miles per hour, the National Hurricane Center said.

A Category 3 storm on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, it's moving northwest at 6 mph.

Hurricane-force winds now extend 150 miles from Lee’s center, up from 90 miles a day earlier. Tropical storm force winds extend a whopping 400 miles.

Some slowing is expected before it takes the northward turn prior to passing near but to the west of Bermuda on Thursday, Sept. 14, and Friday, Sept. 15.

A Tropical Storm Watch was issued for Bermuda late Tuesday morning.

Tropical Storm Watches are expected to be issued for parts of eastern New England later this week.

For a look at Hurricane Lee's projected track through 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, see the image above from the National Hurricane Center.

Lee had hit Category 5 status late Thursday night, Sept. 7 before its wind speeds lowered.

View the 2023 list of Atlantic storm names here.

For more info on Tropical Storm Lee from the National Hurricane Center, click here.

The hurricane season began on Thursday, June 1, and ends on Thursday, Nov 30.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

