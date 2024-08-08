Griswold Crash Leaves Trucker Dead

Tim Murray, of Ashby, crashed his Freightliner truck in Griswold, New London County between Exit 24 and 28 around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8

Construction had closed the southbound right-hand lane of the highway. As Murray merged into the left lane, his 2019 Freightliner hit a guardrail. Murray corrected the truck but not before striking another section of the guardrail.

The truck tumbled down an embankment. Authorities pronounced Murray dead at the scene.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances that led up to the crash.

