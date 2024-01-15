Drunk, Wrong Way Driver Nabbed On I-395 In Montville: Police

The New London County incident happened on Friday, Jan. 12 through Montville and Norwich, according to Connecticut State Police.

At around 12:55 a.m. on that day, 62-year-old Robert Sylvester was reportedly seen driving his Jeep Wrangler westbound in the eastbound lanes of Route 2A in Montville.

He continued on to Interstate 395, going north in the southbound lanes near Exit 11.

Police were able to catch up with Sylvester and stop him around the area of Exit 14 in Norwich.

Sylvester, a New Haven County resident from Milford, reportedly failed his sobriety test. He was taken into custody and charged with the following:

Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs;

Failure to drive in the proper lane; and

Driving the wrong way on a divided highway.

He was released on a $10,000 bond and is next due at Norwich Superior Court on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

