Drunk, Wrong Way Driver Nabbed On I-395 In Montville: Police

A Connecticut man has been arrested after police said he traveled the wrong way down both a highway and an interstate.

Robert Sylvester, age 62 of Milford, was arrested after police caught him driving drunk going the wrong way on a highway and interstate in New London County.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police
Sophie Grieser
The New London County incident happened on Friday, Jan. 12 through Montville and Norwich, according to Connecticut State Police.

At around 12:55 a.m. on that day, 62-year-old Robert Sylvester was reportedly seen driving his Jeep Wrangler westbound in the eastbound lanes of Route 2A in Montville.

He continued on to Interstate 395, going north in the southbound lanes near Exit 11.

Police were able to catch up with Sylvester and stop him around the area of Exit 14 in Norwich.

Sylvester, a New Haven County resident from Milford, reportedly failed his sobriety test. He was taken into custody and charged with the following:

  • Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs;
  • Failure to drive in the proper lane; and
  • Driving the wrong way on a divided highway.

He was released on a $10,000 bond and is next due at Norwich Superior Court on Tuesday, Jan. 23. 

