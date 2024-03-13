CT 39-Year-Old Woman Killed In Fiery Colchester Crash After Hitting Tree

The collision occurred in New London County around 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 12 on Route 85 in Colchester.

According to the Connecticut State Police, the victim, identified as Tolland County resident Alycia Ziegler, of Andover, was traveling northbound on Route 85 in a Subaru Ascent when for an unknown reason the vehicle crossed over the southbound lane and struck a large tree.

The Subaru then caught fire, state police said.

Police said Ziegler was pulled from the fire by bystanders as EMS arrived on the scene and began CPR.

Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful and Ziegler died from her injuries on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Troop K in Colchester at 860-465-5400.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New London and receive free news updates.