Colchester Man Steals Tens Of Thousands Of Dollars From Tech Company: Here's His Sentence

New London County resident Myron Ware of Colchester, age 49, was sentenced on Wednesday, Jan. 3 to three years of probation for defrauding a computer technology company, the US Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut announced.

According to federal officials, between 2017 and 2020, Ware would identify companies and organizations that had previously bought computer parts and components from the Texas-based company that he victimized.

Ware would then contact the victim company, which was not identified by officials, and pretend to be speaking on behalf of a customer organization he had identified. During these conversations, he would report that a previously delivered part or component was not working before ordering a replacement.

Once the victim company shipped a replacement product to the address Ware had provided, which would be located near the customer he was posing as, he would travel to this address to grab the package.

After receiving delivery of the products, Ware would usually sell them to others or keep them for his own use, officials said, adding that he participated in this scheme around 30 times.

Through the scheme, Ware stole tens of thousands of dollars in products.

Ware pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud on Thursday, March 9, 2023. He was ordered to pay $77,068.40 in restitution to the company he victimized in addition to his sentence.

