Niantic Cinema Closes Due To 'Continuous Decline' In Attendance

Nicole Valinote
Niantic Cinema, located at 279 Main St. in Niantic
Niantic Cinema, located at 279 Main St. in Niantic Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Connecticut theater has closed its doors due to declining attendance and expensive operating costs, the owners announced.

The owners of Niantic Cinema in New London County, located at 279 Main St. in Niantic, announced the closure on Monday, Dec. 5.

"Over the years we have noticed a continuous decline in our attendance," the announcement reads. "During the covid19 pandemic film studios launched their own streaming services which now are how the majority of the public enjoys movies. Along with the decline in attendance our operating costs have skyrocketed."

The owners said the business will honor refunds on passes or gift cards through Sunday, Jan. 15.

Those looking to receive a refund can mail the passes and cards with a receipt to:

Niantic Cinema

P.O. Box 713

Niantic, CT 06357

The owners asked people returning gift cards to also include a phone number where they can be reached.

