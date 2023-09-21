23-Year-Old Montville Woman Busted For Attacking, Contacting Ex-Significant Other, Police Say

The incident began in New London County in the town of Griswold on Thursday, Sept. 14.

According to Connecticut State Police, troopers were dispatched to an address in the town of Griswold for the report of a physical altercation between two people.

The caller alleged that an individual broke into her home and physically assaulted her significant other, police said.

Upon arrival, troopers met with the caller, who explained that she arrived at her residence with her significant other and found Sarah Cusimano, of Montville, inside her residence, with no legitimate reason for being there, police said. According to the woman, a verbal argument with Cusimano ensued and escalated into a physical altercation.

During the investigation, it was learned that Cusimano had been in a dating relationship with the woman's significant other in the past. The complainant explained that after Cusimano was discovered inside the residence, Cusimano and the complainant quickly exited the residence.

Upon exiting, it was alleged that Cusimano then approached and struck the complainant’s significant other, who was seated in a vehicle outside the residence. The complainant advised Cusimano that residential video surveillance cameras were in use and police would be contacted, at which time she allegedly left the scene, police said.

As a result of the on-scene investigation, troopers located Cusimano and took her into custody. She was charged with burglary, two counts of breach of peace, and stalking.

Cusimano was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond. Upon being released, a protective order was issued protecting the ex-significant other from contact with Cusimano.

On Tuesday, Sept. 19, troopers met with the protected party, who alleged that Cusimano had contacted them through a messaging feature on a cellular phone app.

Investigating troopers spoke with Cusimano at her residence where she verbally acknowledged contacting the protected party, police said.

Cusimano was taken into custody and charged with the violation of the protective order and released on a $5,000 non-surety bond.

