2 Penguin Chicks Born At Mystic Aquarium: Part Of Effort To Protect Endangered Species

New London County's Mystic Aquarium announced the birth of the two African penguin chicks on Monday, March 25, adding that the "fluffy additions" were part of the Species Survival Plan to ensure the species' survival and wellbeing.

The first of the chicks hatched on Wednesday, Feb. 28, and has since grown to a healthy weight of 1.5 kilograms. Meanwhile, the second chick was born on Saturday, March 2 weighing 1.3 kilograms.

"Penguin chicks fit in the palm of your hand and are so fragile when they first hatch," said Laurie Macha, the aquarium's Senior Director of Marine Mammals and Birds, who added, "Each chick that hatches for the Species Survival Plan is important for the future of the critically endangered African penguin. I just love how little and perfect their feet are—I just adore seeing them when they first hatch."

The two chicks are now being cared for by foster parents and the aquarium's dedicated animal care team. They have not yet been named, but their development will be closely watched and the aquarium plans to conduct DNA tests to learn their sexes.

According to aquarium officials, the African penguin has the highest risk of extinction of all the species that live within the aquarium. Because of this, teams at the aquarium are participating in the Species Survival Plan to help ensure the species continues on.

The two penguin chicks are expected to join the aquarium's penguin colony sometime in late Spring.

