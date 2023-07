The prize-winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in New London County on Monday, July 17 in Groton, Connecticut Lottery announced.

The million-dollar ticket was sold at the Citgo gas station located at 182 Fort Hill Rd., lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were 5, 8, 9, 17, and 41.

