19-Year-Old Seriously Injured In Route 1 Crash In Old Lyme

Police are searching for witnesses to a crash on a Connecticut roadway that left a 19-year-old man seriously injured.

The New London County incident occurred on Friday, July 12 in the town of Old Lyme, Connecticut State Police said.

Just before 1 a.m., the teen was driving north on Route 1, or Boston Post Road, in a Honda HR-V LX.

Near the intersection of Boggy Hole Road, the teen lost control of the SUV, veered onto the left side of the roadway, and hit a parked car sitting in a nearby driveway, according to police.

His car continued forward into an embankment and rolled over.

The teen, a Middlesex County resident from Westbrook, was taken to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the incident is under investigation and asked anyone with pertinent information to contact Trooper Bly at Troop F by calling 860-399-2100.

