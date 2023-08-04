Woodbridge Woman Shot In Head, Convicted Felon Charged

The incident took place in New Haven County around 7:50 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 3 on Raymond Street in Woodbridge.

According to Woodbridge Police Chief Frank Cappielo, officers responded to the home on a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, Cappielo said they found a woman who had been shot in the head and her infant who was uninjured, outside.

Both were removed from the property and the woman was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, Cappielo said.

Cappielo said during an investigation, it was determined that the suspect was still inside the home and refusing to come out.

After a short time, and with help from the state police, the New Haven Police, and the Seymour Police, the shooter gave up and was taken into custody.

The suspect, Raymond Sosa, age 49, of Woodbridge, was charged with:

Assault

Risk of injury to a minor

Criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Illegal possession of a large-capacity magazine

Negligent storage of a firearm

Sosa was held overnight on a $100,000 bond.

Cappielo said the incident was under investigation and there was no threat to the public.

