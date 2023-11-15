Woman Struck By Several Vehicles While Crossing Busy Orange Roadway, Police Say

The incident took place in New Haven County in Orange around 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 14 on Boston Post Road in front of McDonald's.

Responding officers found the victim lying in the roadway with multiple traumatic injuries, said Assistant Chief Max Martins of the Orange Police Department.

The victim, identified as Khurshida Mohamadi, age 43, of West Haven was transported by AMR ambulance to Yale New Haven Hospital where she was pronounced dead, said Martins.

The Department’s accident reconstruction team responded to conduct the investigation. It appears that the victim was crossing the Boston Post Road from the north side to the south side when she was struck by an unknown dark, 4-door vehicle that fled the scene, the chief said.

Mohamadi was then struck by a 2009 Honda Pilot, that did stop, and the operator is cooperating.

Orange Police are seeking the assistance of the public in locating additional witnesses to the collision and locating the unknown evading vehicle which should have some damage to the left front of the vehicle, Martins said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact either Detective Peterson or Detective Bailey at 203-891-2138,

Reference case No. 23-35149.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.