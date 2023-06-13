Woman Dead, Person Hospitalized In Waterbury Crash, Investigation Closes Road

In New Haven County, a person was killed when a car and a box truck collided in the area of 271 Lakewood Road around 5:40 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, according to the Waterbury Police Department.

The female driver was extricated from a vehicle and was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 6:20 a.m.

The driver of the second vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

Lakewood Road was closed to allow an investigation to be carried out by the Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident contact the Waterbury Police

Departments Crash Recon Unit at (203) 346-3975.

