Witnesses Wanted: Scooter Rider Critical After North Haven Crash With SUV, Police Say

Police in Connecticut are asking for witnesses to a serious  crash that left a scooter driver in critical condition.

The area of the serious scooter crash. 

 Photo Credit: Pixabay via diegoparra/Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
The collission occurred around in North Haven around 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6 at the intersection of Quinnipiac Avenue and Montowese Avenue between the scooter and an SUV.

According to Chief Kevin Glenn of the North Haven Police,  The operator of the scooter was transported to a hospital with serious injuries to his head and leg and is currently listed in critical condition within the ICU. 

Members of the South Central Connecticut Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene for investigation. 

The name of those involved were not released.

Any witnesses are encouraged to contact the department at 203-239-5321.  

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

