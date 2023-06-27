Man Dies Hanging Out Of Sunroof During Crash In Orange

Windham County resident Miguel Angel Rodriguez, of Willimantic, died on Sunday, June 25, hours after the crash in New Haven County on Derby Avenue in Orange.

According to the Orange Police, an investigation found that a white 1995 Honda Civic being driven by Fairfield County resident Jeremie Rodriguez, age 19, of Bridgeport was traveling eastbound on Derby Avenue when he disregarded the traffic control signal and collided with a silver 2021 Dodge Ram 1500 traveling northbound on Racebrook Road.

Rodriguez was hanging outside of the sunroof when the collision occurred and suffered life-threatening injuries. He died hours later at Yale New Haven Hospital, police said.

Two other passengers in the Honda Civic and the two occupants of the Dodge Ram were also transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Rodriguez was arrested and charged with:

DUI Alcohol/Drugs

Reckless driving

Violating traffic signal

Riders on the outside of a vehicle

Misconduct with a motor vehicle

He is being held on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call Officer Andrew Satkowski at 203-891-2130. Reference Case #23-19512.

